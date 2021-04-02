NASHVILLE (WSMV) - In observance of Good Friday, the community assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will be closed.

The centers will be closed at the following locations:

Nissan Stadium

Meharry Medical College

Former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike

According to Nashville OEM, the testing centers are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

The COVID-19 Hotline will continue to operate seven day a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 615-862-7777.

This week, anyone 16-years and older can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County.

Davidson County residents can schedule an appointment by clicking here or by calling 615-862-7777 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The health department offers a Spanish language phone number to schedule appointments at 615-326-9986.