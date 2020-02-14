NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Maybe it's love, maybe it's Valentine's Day that makes people do crazy or spontaneous things.
It all happened to day inside General Session Court in downtown Nashville which is not typically a happy place to visit.
Normally it's the home of disputes regarding Domestic Violence, but today on Valentine's Day all you could find in there was love.
The only order in Judge Allegra Walker's Court today was the Order of Matrimony.
"I now pronounce you man and wife, and sir you may kiss your bride...."
Sweet Cakes and sweet kisses changed the mood in a court usually reserved for domestic violence disputes. Feb 14th, 2020 was different.
"So my courtroom is often not happy, full lots of pain, and not good things so for me to turn this into a wedding chapel that no one expected and to be filled with love and joy and peace is really great for me," Judge Walker said. "On an 'I do' day....couples exchanged vows and stories."
The women here today just couldn't wait.
"He proposed to me on Christmas Day so I thought what better way to get married on Valentine's Day so Valentine's Day it is."
The Judge got the message out on Facebook alerted the media, and wondered if weddings today would happen.
Turned out there was no doubt.
"Today happened, we've had 18-19 couples scheduled, we've already done about 10 so today is a good day."
One young woman here came from Hendersonville.
"I'm Chelsea Royal Castle"
I quickly asked if she said Royal Castle.
"Yes my last name is Royal Castle."
What a day for a name like that.
"I feel like a princess today."
