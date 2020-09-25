NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Courthouse was targeted when a peaceful demonstration in downtown turned into a night of destruction five months ago.
On the night of May 30, Nashville’s Historic Courthouse was burned and was defaced with graffiti.
On Friday, the work is already underway to re-glaze the historic windows. Metro General Services Assistant Director Michael Leonard said "232 individual panes of glass were broken out."
The repair work hasn’t been quick and glass globes were shattered. They are on order from a company that specializes in historic restoration.
Meanwhile, contract crews from Ohio have been giving the graffiti a laser treatment.
“It takes about 40 minutes to clean one square foot," Douglas Kinsey, division construction manager, said. "And you don’t get it all in one pass. It took about ten passes on that section."
The cost is unknown at this time because the work is still in progress.
The fire set in the courthouse didn’t do nearly as much damage as the sprinklers. They flooded the lowest two floors.
The smoke and water damage had turned the courthouse into a mushy mess. However, on Friday, that part of the interior looked as good as new.
