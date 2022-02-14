NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It won't be hard for several newly married couples to remember their Wedding Day. It's Feb. 14.
On this Valentine's Day, “I do's” were said at the Davidson County Courthouse.
Cupcakes and courtrooms rarely go hand in hand, but they did today. Judge Allegra Walker's been in court for 20 years.
"Back then, I would hear everything from a J-walking all the up to a murder," Walker said. It is very safe to say that I've seen a whole lot."
For Walker today, everyone was saying “I do" instead of "I didn’t." Couples at the courthouse today were here to all plead guilty to love.
Likely to be more. Still happy for the chance.
Jacob and Barbara Rosex smiled for pictures and did everything they must on their Wedding Day.
"We had one of or first dates on Valentine's Day three years ago," Jacob said.
Barbara's memory is quite different.
"It wasn't actually one of our first dates. We started sating seriously by then," Barbara said.
