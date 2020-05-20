NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville couple was able to escape through a window after they were woken up by smoke and flames in their home early Wednesday.
Fire officials say the couple woke up smelling smoke around 2:30 a.m. at their home on Bellshire Drive.
They reportedly opened their bedroom door when they saw a fire in their living room. The couple tried to get out of the house through the front door but were unsuccessful.
They then went back to the bedroom and jumped out of the window. One of them hurt their back while escaping.
Emergency crews took the couple to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for smoke inhalation.
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
