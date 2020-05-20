Bellshire house fire
WSMV Photojournalist Thomas Davis

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville couple was able to escape through a window after they were woken up by smoke and flames in their home early Wednesday. 

Fire officials say the couple woke up smelling smoke around 2:30 a.m. at their home on Bellshire Drive. 

They reportedly opened their bedroom door when they saw a fire in their living room. The couple tried to get out of the house through the front door but were unsuccessful. 

They then went back to the bedroom and jumped out of the window. One of them hurt their back while escaping.  

Emergency crews took the couple to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for smoke inhalation. 

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.