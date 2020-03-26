NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A 34-year-old Nashville mother of two tells News4 Investigates she and her husband had no idea how they contracted Covid 19 and is warning other young people how easily they could be infected.
The mother, who asked News4 Investigates to only identify her as Kate, said she and her 36-year-old husband had been cautious before getting sick, washing their hands constantly.
So when she started feeling fatigue, she started to worry.
When she drenched her sheets from night sweats, she knew she was in trouble.
“I was really tired, to the point where I was getting emotional that I could not take care of my own children. I soaked my sheets, that’s how bad I had night sweats. My fever got up to a 103 at one point,” Kate said.
“Was there at any point when you were scared?” asked News4 Investigates.
“It was very scary, actually. I was very scared because there were many unknowns. Where people make it out, and where people are hospitalized and can’t breathe without a ventilator,” Kate said.
She got the test results back in three days, only for her husband to then test positive.
With a toddler and a baby to care for, with no family in town to assist, they had no choice but to lock down without masks.
“There’s wasn’t much protection between me and the children - so that was kind of scary - finding out you have it and not being able to protect your children,” Kate said.
“Do you have any idea how you got it?” asked News4 Investigates.
“I don’t have any idea how I got it. Because we have no idea how we got it just shows how easy it can be transported to other people,” Kate said.
Kate said her children are fine, showing no symptoms and have been playful with good appetites.
“What do you say to other young people who think they may not get it?” asked News4 investigates.
“You can get it. I’m someone that washed their hands diligently. Even when we went grocery shopping, we would change our clothes when we got back,” Kate said.
Kate said she and her husband have both turned the corner and are not symptom free for five days.
They have yet to go out into the public because of the unknown.
“We’re thankful to be on the other side and be able to laugh, be with our children. Be healthy,” Kate said.
