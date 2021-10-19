NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – As battle rounds continue on “The Voice” on Tuesday night as an artist from Nashville tries to make it through to the next round.
Parker McKay is on team Kelly and continues to shine as she makes her way through the battle rounds. She told News 4 about her 10-year journey to get to the show and the multiple auditions she went through.
McKay said the music has always been instrumental in her life. And her biggest cheerleader is her mother, who she recently lost to a rare form of dementia. Something she said she has been to shed light on during her time on the show.
“I had spoke a lot about my mom on the show who had a rare form of dementia called FTD and I’ve had just hundreds of people reach out to me saying their families have been touched by FTD too, which is a really misunderstood and misdiagnosed disease and that about,” McKay said. “We do music for the human connection and I’ve been able to connect with so many people about that aspect of my life.”
McKay said she was able to tell her mother she made it on to the show before she passed. She will perform against the Cunningham sisters. “The Voice” airs every Monday and Tuesday night on News 4.
