NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The show goes on tonight to honor the life and of legendary musician and Mt Juliet native Charlie Daniels.

Today marked the first-ever Charlie Daniels Day as declared by Tennessee Governor Bill lee. Wednesday night, the Tennessee Volunteer JAM band rocked out Bridgestone Arena to honor their former star.

Since 1974 Charlie led the Volunteer Jam Concert in Nashville up until his death last year. Tonight, Daniels' show goes on as Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, Sam Hunt, and Maren Morris took the stage in honor of Daniels' memory and to continue his legacy.

The legacy of Daniels came to life in Nashville where famous songs celebrating life in the South were conjured.

Governor Lee gave Daniels a day for him to be remembered, saying "For over 50 years, Charlie shared his talent with people across our country and I'm proud this celebration will carry on his legacy.