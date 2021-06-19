NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One local company is making a difference by giving free security upgrades to four Metro Schools.
It’s all a part of Convergint's STEP Up for Schools program.
“We find schools in our community and go out and make an impact on those schools by doing things like preventative maintenance on their camera systems,” said Yaruba Tate, Convergint’s Vice President of Inclusion and Diversity.
On Friday, volunteers from the company used their day off to make security upgrades to schools like Hume-Fogg Magnet.
At the location, volunteers worked on cleaning cameras and adding additional security hardware.
“We are just going through making sure the camera system is set up correctly, there’s enough storage, and that the camera views are properly aimed,” stated Daniel Clark, Engineering Specialist for Convergint Technologies.
In addition to Hume-Fogg Magnet, other locations included East Nashville High and Middle, as well as Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School.
“We just really take to heart the safety of our children in our community,” said Tate.
Friday's event marked the 20th year Convergint offices closed to help communities around the United States.
