Nashville Community Resource Center needs cold weather items

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Community Resource Center needs several cold weather items.
The organization is in need of the following items:
- hand warmers
- gloves
- hats
- socks
- blankets
Anyone interested in donating, click here or via Venmo - @crcnashville.
To purchase items off of their Amazon Wishlist, click here.
