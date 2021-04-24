NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's Community Oversight Board says they will conduct their own investigation into Saturday morning's deadly officer-involved shooting to determine if Metro Police policy and procedures were followed.

Metro Police Officer Christopher Royer is currently on administrative assignment following after Royer shot and killed a knife-wielding man on Clarksville Pike Saturday.

MNPD's Don Aaron said the shooting happened after Officer Royer pulled over a white Mercedes after running a license plate check and discovering the plate was registered to a 1998 green Chevrolet.

Aaron said the driver of the Mercedes presented no issues, but "the passenger however, immediately got out of the Mercedes with two large butcher knives, one in each hand, and began running around erratically.”

At one point the man is seen attempting to enter the MNPD squad car.

Officer Royer yells repeatedly to the man to drop the knives. The man is seen in the body camera footage turning toward Royer and charging him before the officer fires three shots.

The Community Oversight Board says they were given a briefing of the shooting on the scene early Saturday morning and reviewed body camera footage at Metro Police headquarters.

Chief John Drake and MNPD-COB Liaison Captain Carlos Lara provided updates to COB investigators.

The shooting is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The COB says they will conduct their own administrative investigation as well to determine whether Metro Police procedure was properly followed.