NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's Community Oversight Board says they will conduct their own investigation into Saturday morning's deadly officer-involved shooting to determine if Metro Police policy and procedures were followed.
Metro Police Officer Christopher Royer is currently on administrative assignment following after Royer shot and killed a knife-wielding man on Clarksville Pike Saturday.
MNPD's Don Aaron said the shooting happened after Officer Royer pulled over a white Mercedes after running a license plate check and discovering the plate was registered to a 1998 green Chevrolet.
Aaron said the driver of the Mercedes presented no issues, but "the passenger however, immediately got out of the Mercedes with two large butcher knives, one in each hand, and began running around erratically.”
At one point the man is seen attempting to enter the MNPD squad car.
Officer Royer yells repeatedly to the man to drop the knives. The man is seen in the body camera footage turning toward Royer and charging him before the officer fires three shots.
The Community Oversight Board says they were given a briefing of the shooting on the scene early Saturday morning and reviewed body camera footage at Metro Police headquarters.
Chief John Drake and MNPD-COB Liaison Captain Carlos Lara provided updates to COB investigators.
The shooting is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The COB says they will conduct their own administrative investigation as well to determine whether Metro Police procedure was properly followed.
"The Metro Nashville Community Oversight received notification at approximately 12:01 a.m. that a Metro Nashville police officer was involved in a shooting on Clarksville Pike in the North area of Nashville. MNCO Assistant Director Chris Clausi and Investigator Vernon Johnson arrived on the scene soon after and were given an early briefing of the incident. Executive Director Jill Fitcheard received multiple calls from MNPD officials and was given updates about the incident as well before arriving at the scene.
Once on the scene, ED Fitcheard, AD Clausi and Investigator Johnson were escorted to an area where they were able to observe the location of the shooting. Chief Drake and the MNPD-COB Liaison, Captain Lara, continued to brief MNCO with updates. ED Fitcheard and Investigator Johnson were invited to MNPD Headquarters to view the body-worn camera footage of the incident, and AD Clausi remained at the scene to be briefed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s agent in charge.
The shooting death is being investigated by the TBI, and when their investigation is complete it will be turned over to the District Attorney General’s Office. The MNCO will conduct its own administrative investigation into the shooting to determine if MNPD policy and procedures were followed."
