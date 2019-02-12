The new Community Oversight Board met with Nashville Mayor David Briley on Tuesday afternoon.

Metro Council votes to choose 9 final members of Community Oversight Board The board will serve to investigate and offer suggestions and recommendations to the Metro Nashville Police Department in cases that involve allegations of officer misconduct.

This marked the first meeting of the newly-formed 11-member board. They will investigate allegations of misconduct against Metro Police officers.

Metro chooses new Community Oversight Board, so now what? Nashville’s new Community Oversight Board has been filled, 11 people were chosen by Metro Council.

It’s still not clear what members will do when they aren’t investigating misconduct.

The city said it’s up to the board members to come up with their rules and procedures, which is part of what Tuesday’s meeting was about.

The group must be operational by the end of March.

Some Republican lawmakers say there needs to be "guardrails" for the board.

The big-ticket restriction would be that no oversight board would have subpoena powers. This would mean the board could not force someone to come testify.

News4 spoke with Gov. Bill Lee about his thoughts on the board and whether or not he believes there should be restrictions.

"I think the criminal justice system has a system that has an independent investigation for incidents where police officers are involved in shootings, and I think that is the right approach to it," Lee said.

Lee said he supports limiting the powers of community oversight boards.

Each year, the oversight board will submit a report to the state of all the cases they reviewed and recommendations they made. There are several rules dictating the board's makeup, including the requirement that all members must be registered voters.