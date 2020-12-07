NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department discussed the investigation into the deadly shooting of a nurse.

Family and friends of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman continue to wait for answers in what happened that lead to her being shot at while driving to work last Thursday.

Kaufman was on her way to work an ICU shift at Saint Thomas West Thursday evening.

At 8:52 p.m., police found a gray Mazda CX-5 SUV stopped on the shoulder between Hillsboro Road and West End Avenue. Kaufman was found dead inside, and bullet holes were in the SUV.

Caitlyn's mother, Diane Kaufman, thanked the community on Monday

"Caitlin's dream was to live in Nashville since she was in high school," Diane Kaufman said at a news conference on Monday.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Monday. Police have received 46 tips to Crimestoppers about the deadly shooting that killed the nurse

"I was completely shocked to learn of the death... it's a tragedy," Metro Police Chief John Drake said.

Police ask anyone who was driving on I-440 last night with any information to call police at 615-742-7463.

Caitlyn Kaufman was shot Thursday night between 6:05pm and 6:10pm. Police say the gunshot entered her left shoulder and the shot was fatal within 15 seconds, police said.

This weekend, Nashville Mayor John Cooper told News 4 Metro Police are making this case a priority.

A GoFundMe page has been setup for the family. To donate, click here.

The GoFundme already raised $6,000 to help with funeral expenses and costs with having to travel down to Nashville to work with police solve how and why she was killed.

The GoFundme was set up by a family member and gives us more insight into who Kaufman was. She said Kaufman worked diligently as an ICU nurse for two years and served tirelessly during the COVID crisis working directly with patients in a COVID ICU, part of that time at St. Thomas West.