NASHVILLE- Nashville Community Education provides continuous learning opportunities for adults, offering personal or professional courses to enhance their customers lives. The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to continue teaching adults through virtual sessions.
“Language classes, art classes, career classes, legal classes, wellness classes, technology classes, life classes and the list goes on," Lakeithea Anderson, Nashville Community Education’s Community Engagement Coordinator told us.
Anderson explains how useful and impactful this educational resource has been to the area.
“Sometimes we can just get into that routine of just life, you know kids and family, and jobs it’s that lifelong learning. It’s that lifelong learning I think it’s just so important. Rather if it’s personal or being able to let your creativity out,” Anderson said.
Cindy Kernshner has taken several courses during her retirement and the courses have brought out her creative side. “They’ve let me be more creative and that’s a lot of fun. It's tapped into a part of me that maybe wasn’t taped in me when I was working all the time,” Kershner said.
Even though the pandemic-forced more of the classes online, Kershner says they’re still beneficial. “I took Spanish classes because I plan to travel in South America,” Kernshner said.
Anderson also shared with News 4 how one family who took a Chinese course helped them.
“She says she took that class and said that she and her husband were going through adoption for a child in China. And she said that being able to go there and actually communicate and say hi to the child just made such a big difference,” said Anderson.
Over 500 people are registered for classes, and the instructors from all walks are willing to share their knowledge. "You know these volunteers are just local, they’re just local community members."
Even though the classrooms are currently empty, Nashville Community Education is hoping to start in person classes as the City of Nashville enters Phase 4. They have well over 60 classes this Spring. If you’re interested in taking a course, click here.
