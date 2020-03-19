NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- In an effort to provide more coronavirus testing sites, the Mayor's COVID-19 Task Force is setting up multiple tents, at between four and five locations, to serve as Community Assessment Centers.
These centers don't have a start date yet but we know one will be on Murfreesboro Pike in southeast Nashville at an old K-Mart. Other locations are still being finalized.
So how will these centers work?
The first step is to call the open coronavirus hotline. The task force says those healthcare professionals will be able to give the caller an assessment as to whether they have all the symptoms and would be eligible for testing. Once you've been given the green light and a testing center to go to, there's two more steps.
Step two is the first tent. When you drive into the assessment center, there will be one tent that will give in-person assessments, once again gathering information and deciding or whether or not you're eligible for the testing. This tent is why it's important to call the hotline beforehand because not everyone will be tested and if you wait in line for a long time to find out you're not eligible, chances are you'll be upset.
Step three involves driving up to one of five covered tents and seeing more medical professionals. This is where the testing happens. After you've been swabbed for the test, you'll be given guidance on how to get your results (what number to call and when).
This is all done without ever getting out of your car.
The task force says all the major local healthcare providers will be involved in helping staff the centers and administering the tests. They don't have an estimate on how many people they'll be able to accommodate at each center but say their biggest concern right now is overwhelming the healthcare system.
Head of the task force Dr. Alex Jahangir says, “The way you overwhelm the healthcare system is people don’t practice social distancing and all these practices we’ve talked about. A bunch of people become infected and the surge of people in need you need critical medical care hits our hospital systems and they just can’t take care of it.”
