NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is bringing people together through music during a time of tragedy.
Two different concerts held on Monday sold out.
Whiskey Row hosted Mitchell TenPenny and friends. Marathon Music Works had a collaboration of artists including Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, and Jason Isbell. Money raised at both will go toward tornado relief efforts.
“We’re very grateful. God is good. Nashville is amazing. Thank you guys for being here," Mitchell Tenpenny said on Monday.
Tenpenny was in New York City when the tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee on March 3.
He remembers trying to get in touch with friends and family. As a native to the Music City, he knows all about the community.
"People take care of each other and this is a tragedy and everyone wants to help out. It’s a beautiful thing. It’s inspiring. If this doesn’t inspire you, I don’t know what else does man," Tenpenny said.
The Whiskey Row concert came together with a phone call.
“So many families, businesses, children are without power, housing, money and there was no way that we couldn’t do anything," Chase Irwin, General Manager for Whiskey Row said.
For those in the audience like Amy Owens, it's one way she's helping.
“We just feel so bad about what happened. Any way we can support our city, we would just love to do it," Owens said.
"This is Nashville at its finest right now. One of the darkest hours, look what Nashville does," Tenpenny said.
Any money Whiskey Row raises will be going toward Hands on Nashville. The concert raised nearly $28,000 on just ticket sales alone.
For the To Nashville, With Love concert held at Marathon Music Works, funds will be going to organizations including The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, The Red Cross’ Southern Tornadoes and Floods Fund, and The OnSite Foundation.
