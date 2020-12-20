Kwame Leo Lillard

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Kwame Leo Lillard, a Civil Rights activist and Freedom Rider has died at the age of 81, according to the African American Cultural Alliance Nashville.

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share with you the news that Kwame Lillard Freedom Rider and Civil Rights Activist, a cherished man passed away this evening," the African American Cultural Alliance Nashville said in a Facebook post. "Please continue to pray for his family and so many of us who’s hearts are truly broken. Remembering Baba, a wonderful and gentle soul who will forever remain in our hearts."

Lillard, a former Metro Councilman, helped organize the 1960's sit-in movements.

This loss was felt by many around middle Tennessee, including Senator Brenda Gilmore and activist Justin Jones.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.