NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Kwame Leo Lillard, a Civil Rights activist and Freedom Rider has died at the age of 81, according to the African American Cultural Alliance Nashville.
"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share with you the news that Kwame Lillard Freedom Rider and Civil Rights Activist, a cherished man passed away this evening," the African American Cultural Alliance Nashville said in a Facebook post. "Please continue to pray for his family and so many of us who’s hearts are truly broken. Remembering Baba, a wonderful and gentle soul who will forever remain in our hearts."
Lillard, a former Metro Councilman, helped organize the 1960's sit-in movements.
This loss was felt by many around middle Tennessee, including Senator Brenda Gilmore and activist Justin Jones.
My statement on the passing of my friend the Honorable Kwame Leo Lillard. pic.twitter.com/bKpUZJaj4Q— Senator Brenda Gilmore (@SenatorGilmore) December 21, 2020
Mercy, too much today.— Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) December 21, 2020
Nashville lost a legend tonight.
Kwame Leo Lillard, a veteran of the civil rights movement, a relentless fighter for Black liberation, and an elder always willing to shine light.
He always kept pushing for our community.
Rest in power. Amandla! ✊🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/ofJ6NZbNoA
