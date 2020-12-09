NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nearly two years after a massive transit overhaul plan was rejected, Mayor John Cooper is working on a new plan.
The plan allots $1.6 billion total to improve different areas of Nashville's transit infrastructure, including $200 million to sidewalks and $180 million to bus services.
Another $140 million would go to WeGo Star commuter rail improvements.
Part of Metro Council and local advocacy groups met Tuesday to discuss the plan in depth.
"The plan in and of itself has a lot of great improvements and big numbers for how we can make our city more walkable and better," said Lindsey Ganson with advocacy group Walk Bike Nashville, "But what we don't see is the timeline and the plan to make incremental progress."
For now, the plan is only a proposal and far from a done deal. Mayor Cooper is working on getting Metro Council support for it.
The last attempt taken up by city leaders to make substantial transit improvements was back in 2018.
A bulk of the 2018 plan was devoted to a light rail system and was proposed by former Mayor Megan Barry.
Barry resigned from office in the months leading to the vote and the plan failed to earn the necessary support from voters to pass.
However, Mayor Cooper's transit proposal won't go to a public vote and will be funded by the city's annual budget and federal grants.
Organizations like Walk Bike Nashville have been pushing for major sidewalk improvements, with 2020 being one of the deadliest on record for pedestrians in our city.
The group responded to Mayor Cooper's proposal on Facebook, saying in part:
"We are excited to see a transit plan within the first year of Mayor Cooper's administration and look forward to building a more walkable, bikeable Nashville."
