NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro council is taking on a bill that would create an Office of Housing and Homelessness. The bill was put forth my council member Freddie O’Connell. O’Connell said the bill presents an opportunity to capitalize on the mayor’s idea would create a standalone, permanent office of housing and homelessness.
“So the hope is we went through three mayors in three years. We watched housing policy change a lot of time. We need that steady focus on homelessness. We don’t want to lose any momentum on the outreach and the data driven approach we’re taking there. On affordability we want to make sure we’re creating affordable housing and retaining it where we can. And all these policies, kind of survive that 4-year political cycle or those volatility moments that we’ve had in Nashville in the past few years,” Freddie O’Connell, Council Member for District 19 said. “I think the biggest thing is there will be a steady consistent focus that is a little bit more insulated from kind of politics and the election cycle. Overnight its not necessarily going to fix the issue of homeless,’ he added.
O'Connell said Covid-19 has brought to the forefront how well the city deals with a specialized populations. He says the city recently had some important leadership transitions in the homeless impact division with both the Director and Assistant Director leaving. He said creating the Office of Housing and Homelessness will allow the city to do more with housing policy than what the Mayor's office is able to provide.
“There’s an opportunity to streamline and coordinate funding. And that may be one of the biggest outcomes we get from this is, we can leverage private sector funds, we can leverage local and state and federal fund,” O’Connell said. “And possibly bring more funding into Metro’s housing approach if we have more consistency and coordination coming from an office that spans everything from people who are unhoused all the way up to middle class folks that are just looking for a place to live in Nashville,” he added.
The plan is welcomed by advocates.
“I really applaud this. I’m so happy and I hope they do it,” Katy Rogers, an advocate for the homeless said. “That’s a big word focus. I think something could be done and before things get really out of hand, like a lot of other cities I’ve seen,” she added.
O’Connell said Homelessness is a serious issue in Nashville and as housing prices increase in the city, it’s made homelessness an even more pressing issue.
“For homeless people, they are so busy during the day taking care of their basic needs. Taking care of being fed and being clothed and being housed that they can’t really go further than that without a home base. So I really hope this taskforce or organization or group will focus on bringing more affordable housing. You cannot change your life without a home base,” Rogers said.
O'Connell also helps this will boost accountability.
“This is another way of also adding accountability to say let’s figure out why this is taking so long, why we’re not addressing these issues with the urgency that they deserve,” he added.
