NASHVILLE (WSMV) - While many people are cleaning up after losing their homes to the tornadoes across Middle Tennessee, churches are also trying to clean while helping the communities they reside in.
East End United Methodist Church in East Nashville suffered a major loss. It’s worship center was severely damaged by the storm.
“We are the church we are body of Christ. It’s important for us to be with our neighbors,” said Rev. Judi Hoffman.
There used to be a stained glass window of Jesus in the front of East End United Methodist.
Tuesday’s tornado destroyed much of the building. But the church is still planning to meet on Sunday morning.
“Some of the people I knew some of the people I had no idea who they were. And then a team came and cleaned our park where we can work ship tomorrow,” said Rev. Hoffman.
Church goers will now get a piece of the glass as the body of Christ as a keepsake instead of the bread during holy communion.
“The church was giving away diapers wipes it was awesome,” said Krysta Ikeard, who’s home in North Nashville was damaged in the tornado.
Other churches are reaching out and giving away hundreds of donations and food like I n North Nashville at Ephesian Primitive Baptist.
“We gave lunch we provided dinner we walked around the community to where people’s needs were,” said Pastor Cornlius Hill.
They say they’ll be out as long as someone is in need.
“It literally made me want to cry when I seen everyone out there doing that,” said Ikeard.
“It’s not to isolate in the midst of this tragedy and to step out your front door and ask for help,” said Rev. Hoffman.
