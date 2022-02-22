NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Axis Church has been working to fix part of its building after someone threw a Molotov cocktail through a window. This happened in September and caused extensive damage, causing the church to close its lobby and some office spaces. After more than 280,000 dollars worth of repairs, the church lobby is now open to the public.
Lead Pastor of the church Jeremy Rose said their lobby was a place for people to hang out and decompress throughout the week. He's happy to have that space back even though it didn't stop their Sunday services.
"It feels like almost we are restarting a church in a way because of so much excitement. So fresh and it teaches you not to take stuff for granted. It's been fantastic to be up here," said Rose
The church is replacing the window that was broken with a transactional window so they can open a walk-up coffee shop as a way to serve the community.
Investigators are still looking for the person who threw the lit bottle into The Axis Church. The ATF is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who might know who did it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.