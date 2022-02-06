NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Forrest Hills Baptist church canceled all its services Sunday morning after staff located a suspicious package in the church's parking lot.
According to police, a church greeter located an unattended backpack around 7:40 a.m. Metro Police, the bomb squad, and other investigators came to the scene, and the backpack was "determined to be safe." Police gave the all-clear just after 9:15 a.m.
"They were not comfortable with what they saw and felt like the next step was to call the police," Pastor Jay Hardwick from Forrest Hills Baptist Church said in a Facebook Live video on Sunday.
The pastor also stated that one of the captains at the scene requested that the building and parking lot be evacuated. Police determined that the package was of no security threat.
"Thank you for all of you that helped with that, our deacons, our staff, many of our Sunday school teachers, other leaders," Hardwick said in the video. "You guys just jumped in and helped get the preschoolers, get to their cars, and get out of the building."
