Nashville Christmas Parade goes virtual this year

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The annual Christmas Parade in the Music City is going virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 93rd annual Nashville Christmas Parade will be in a digital format this year, according to an announcement from organizers on Tuesday.
The virtual parade will not go downtown on December 5, but, on that date, there will be an hour-long program with "virtual performances and celebrity appearances from across Nashville" along with "historic highlights from previous parades."
Julie Carell Stadler, parade co-producer and daughter of the late Monroe J. Carell Jr. and Ann Scott Carell called the Christmas parade "a wonderful event for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt."
“We were committed to finding the safest way to execute this special holiday tradition again this year. The virtual format also allows us to incorporate a lot more than we could in a live show – such as performances and appearances broadcast from across Nashville, inspirational patient stories, sponsor spotlights and a walk down memory lane with highlights from past parades," Julie Carell Stadler said in a statement on Tuesday.
Organizers said frontline healthcare workers will be spotlighted as the parade’s Hometown Heroes instead of having a grand marshal.
The parade will support the Children’s Hospital, which "provides pediatric specialty care to all children, regardless of the family’s ability to pay."
For more information on the virtual parade, click here or head to their Facebook page.
