NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One young lady at Nashville Christian School is having an extremely busy fall season.
That's because she is a starter on the soccer field during the week and on Friday nights, she puts on a helmet and is also the kicker for the football team.
News4's Big Joe on the Go meets up with Macy Crampton at an early morning soccer practice to talk about her double duty positions.
