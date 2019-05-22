NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Summer camps are signing up children of all ages and all desires to spend their June and July days doing something they love.
Nashville Children’s Theater plans to have 100 students every week for the next 10 weeks.
This camp takes a certain personality.
If your child is wild, rambunctious, a little bit rowdy but creative, send him or her to summer camp at Nashville Children’s Theater and it will be called acting.
Colin Peterson knows what they’re looking for.
“The kids who don’t like football, the kids who aren’t into sports, the kids who like to tell stories, the kids who like to make funny faces in the mirror,” said Peterson. “The kids who have a lot of energy, those are the kids that we like to have.”
Moms and dads, you heard it right. They want your kids’ energy for six hours a day.
Improv, musical theater, puppets and costume design are just a few of the camps’ activities.
The goal is not to find the next Hamilton or Meryl Streep.
“But we are working with students on using skills of theater to make them better people,” said Peterson.
The goal is smiles and a fun week, or maybe just a jolt of well-needed confidence.
“So if we have a student that is super shy, and we can get him up on stage to say a line, and that’s a success for them, that’s awesome and we’ll take it. We love working with those kinds of students.”
It’s a five-day camp, six hours a day for $260. Spots are still available for kids anywhere from age 4-18.
