NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An unemployed executive chef at a downtown restaurant has created a website to help you prepare tonight's dinner.
Chef Zach Sass has been without a paycheck for two months, so he went onto GoDaddy.com and created a web-business.
The user tells Sass what ingredients they have in their refrigerator, he creates a menu, and helps them through the recipe.
"They have all the ingredients at home," Sass said. "I'll take those and create the recipe, then walk them through all the preparation and cooling they'll need to do."
Sass is creating much more than hot dogs and soups.
"Oh sure I like Italian dishes, good pasta plates, I can kind of do everything," Sass said.
For now, Sass said he takes donations, and loves it. Sass said he is not sure if he will go back to work the Pre-Corona way.
"This has been great I've been able to be a home-school teacher to my 6-year old, and not a 60 hour chef in a kitchen far away from my family," Sass said. "It's really changed my life."
If you're looking for help in the kitchen, Zach is ready for you. To reach him, click here.
