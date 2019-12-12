Jamika Pessoa & Tamron Hall
Courtesy: Tamron Hall Show

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Chef Jamika Pessoa will appear on Tamron Hall's show on Friday.

According to a release, Chef Pessoa will join Hall on her show in the kitchen Friday. Pessoa started her career as a corporate marketing executive. She then decided to follow her heart, which has brought her to the culinary business.

Pessoa graduated from the International Culinary School at the Art Institute of Atlanta. To honor her southern and Caribbean roots, Pessoa's cooking is described as "Caribbean heat meets Southern Sweet". 

Pessoa also launched her career as a contestant on The Food Network's Next Food Network Star in 2009. She has also appeared on several nationally-acclaimed TV shows, such as Good Morning America, The Today Show and Guy's Grocery Games. 

Former Today star Tamron Hall launched her new talk show back in September. Her show mixes in-depth stories with lifestyle segments. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.