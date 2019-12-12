NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Chef Jamika Pessoa will appear on Tamron Hall's show on Friday.
According to a release, Chef Pessoa will join Hall on her show in the kitchen Friday. Pessoa started her career as a corporate marketing executive. She then decided to follow her heart, which has brought her to the culinary business.
Pessoa graduated from the International Culinary School at the Art Institute of Atlanta. To honor her southern and Caribbean roots, Pessoa's cooking is described as "Caribbean heat meets Southern Sweet".
Pessoa also launched her career as a contestant on The Food Network's Next Food Network Star in 2009. She has also appeared on several nationally-acclaimed TV shows, such as Good Morning America, The Today Show and Guy's Grocery Games.
Former Today star Tamron Hall launched her new talk show back in September. Her show mixes in-depth stories with lifestyle segments.
