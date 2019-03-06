NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville charter school will be closing soon after officials said they have been investigating overcrowding issues.
New Vision Academy, located in south Nashville, has a maximum capacity of 94. There are currently 158 students enrolled.
The school is closing because it has violated fire codes.
"The school is under active investigation by two independent agencies. We do not have any details on those investigations. We have been working with the school on addressing overcrowding issues," said Dawn Rutledge, a spokeswoman for Metro Nashville Public Schools.
Dennis G. Queen, executive officer of charter schools, sent out this letter to parents:
New Vision Academy was recently notified by Metro Nashville Fire Marshal’s Office that the current facility at 938 Havenhill Drive has a maximum capacity of 94 students. The current enrollment is at 158 students. It was also determined that the school failed to comply with State and Local Fire Codes by obtaining an occupancy permit. The school finds themselves unable to continue operating as a school within Metro Nashville Public Schools. As a result, New Vision Academy has chosen to permanently close the school effective March 8, 2019.
Metro Nashville Public Schools will be conducting a parent meeting this week to discuss this recent decision and provide enrollment information and options for the children affected. The week of March 11-15 will be utilized for enrollment of children in their selected schools and children will begin their new assignments on March 18, 2019.
It is unfortunate that our children have to move schools this late in the year but this decision had to be made in the overall best interest of children.
