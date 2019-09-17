Nashville city officials are desperate to put an end to crimes involving kids, and new research suggests they should change their tactics.
We hear about kids committing crimes in Nashville daily.
"And it's not going to get better by everyone saying, 'it's bad,'" said Demetris Chaney Perkins, the community outreach coordinator for the Davidson County Juvenile Courts.
Perkins said new research shows the more often a child has contact with the courts, the more likely they are to get caught up in the system later.
So they're changing tacks.
"It gets better by people calling and saying what can we do to support," said Perkins.
Davidson County's juvenile court now plans to start diverting low level cases out of the system.
We're talking about things like skipping school, trespassing or curfew violations.
Instead, they'll take those kids and connect them with trained pastors from churches in the kids' neighborhood so those pastors can get them the help they need.
"If that is a food donation, clothing donation, if they need counseling or alcohol and drug support, we connect them with those resources within the community," said Perkins.
Perkins said the ultimate goal is to reduce crime and improve safety across the city.
So far though, they only have three churches committed to the cause.
"We really need more and we know they're out there. It just takes things like this, the exposure, letting the community know what we are trying to do to make the connection," said Perkins.
Perkins said they aren't just looking for churches and the program is not faith based.
If you'd like to get involved you can attend the next meeting which is happening on September 22nd at 610 Murfreesboro Pike from 6-7:30 p.m.
You can also contact them at communityoutreach@nashville.gov or call 615-862-8026.
