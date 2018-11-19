The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce released part of Nashville's original bid for Amazon HQ2 on Monday.
The proposal, titled "Nashville. City on Fire" was submitted to Amazon in October 2017 in the form of a booklet and featured extensive data on Nashville's workforce and the city's top employers. The proposal also emphasized Nashville's location - Music City is within 650 miles of half the United States population - and international airport.
A digital version of the book can be read here.
What the Chamber did not disclose, however, is how much money in publicly funded incentives Nashville was willing to give Amazon for the highly-coveted headquarters.
"The incentives and real estate options were not our information to share," wrote Dawn Cornelius with the Nashville Chamber in an email to News4. "With every economic development project in which we are asked to compile requests for information, the incentive details shared with us are only provided to the company."
Cornelius also added that "City on Fire's" release was debated because of the ongoing wildfires in California.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in California and anyone affected by these and other wildfires. We do not want to minimize the extreme tragedy occurring in our country right now," Cornelius said. "However, we have received many requests for the proposal and do not want to delay its release further.
Many cities that vied for HQ2 released the incentive packages they offered the company after Amazon selected New York City and Northern Virginia as the two new homes for its expansion headquarters.
Montgomery County, Md., for example, offered a total of $8.5 billion in incentives. Chicago offered as much as $2 billion, as did Atlanta.
When asked if Nashville offered Amazon a comparable amount in incentives, the Mayor's office referred News4 to the Chamber, who did not disclose the information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.