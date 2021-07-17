NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today marks one year since the death of civil rights activist Representative John Lewis and all weekend the city will be honoring him and his impact here in Nashville.

"John Lewis was not only a pillar for the civil rights movement, he was a promise of the civil rights movement," an attendee told News4.

After new historic signs and markers were unveiled Friday to honor the impact of Rep. Lewis, Nashville celebrated his life at the Ryman Auditorium on Saturday. Residents across Nashville came out including former Vice President Al Gore.

Today marks the 1 year anniversary of his passing, and Former Vice President al gore spoke during the event with other esteemed guests including award-winning author John Meachem and Lewis' longtime mentor, Reverend Lawson.

"The roots of social progress in Nashville took hold in significant measures because of the work of John Lewis, and Rev. Lawson, and so many others. I'm proud that Nashville has claim to be one of the real centers of the Civil Rights Movement in the United States of America." - Former VP Al Gore