NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People across the country are thanking their local police officers.
Thursday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
The day celebrates officers of every rank and all they do to serve and protect.
News4 spoke with South Precinct Commander Keith Stephens who has a long family history of law enforcement.
"I have a grandfather who was a state trooper. He was a sergeant there for the Tennessee Highway Patrol. My mom worked here for over 30 years for the Metro Police Department. My dad continues to work here. My twin brother also worked here,"said Commander Stephens.
Commander Stephens said it can be a difficult job at times.
“We have so many wonderful people who work in law enforcement. People that work holidays, that work overnight shifts, that work when it’s pouring rain, when it’s 10 degrees and they dedicate their life to this.”
The dedication is being recognized by local business Emmy Squared.
"They protect it every day. They put their lives on the line for us every single day and we really appreciate that here in Nashville and everywhere," said Samantha Ullrich, Director of Marketing.
It's a token of gratitude that is very appreciated.
"For people to take the time or a special day dedicated to thank us for what we do, I can promise you that every officer appreciates that. I think at the end of the day when we take our uniforms off and hang up our badge it's something that we can be proud of," said Commander Stephens.
