NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Dozens of boxers came to The Fairgrounds Nashville to test out their boxing skills.
To celebrate National Boxing Day, the Southeastern Boxing Association hosted a sparring expo Saturday.
Nashville residents could box for competition or just for exercise.
Boxers from five different states were expected at the event.
