NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Catholic school students in the Nashville Metro area are headed back to school for in-person learning starting today, and will see a number of new safety guidelines in place when they arrive.
Catholic schools of the Diocese of Nashville say they are taking extra steps to ensure everyone's safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This includes temperature checks for students at the door as well as mandatory mask and face shield-wearing for students and staff.
If a student were to test positive, that student would need to be tested again with a negative result before they're allowed back to school.
Catholic schools in the area say they have seen an increased interest from parents who want their child to return to in-person learning this school year.
So far the Diocese of Nashville has had 109 students enroll across their 16 schools.
