A Nashville Catholic deacon is calling for an independent investigation into priest sexual misconduct.
This comes as the Roman Catholic Diocese of Nashville released more than a dozen priest names in the wake of the Pennsylvania grand jury report from this past summer.
Ron Deal had been with Holy Catholic Family Church since 2010. When he publicly criticized how the diocese had been handling the investigation, he was told he was not allowed to go to the parish and minister.
"I question the validity, the accuracy, the incompleteness of your list and I think that needs to be brought to the public's attention," Ron Deal said.
Deal has been outspoken about the way the Nashville Catholic diocese has investigated allegations of priest sexual misconduct.
In November, the diocese released more than a dozen names of former priests.
“It’s about abuse of power, not only the priests who abused individuals, but also the hierarchy that looked the other way,” Deal said.
Deal said the Church should not be investigating itself.
Instead, an independent agency should not be involved. He tried speaking with members of the clergy, but says they weren’t listening and that’s why he spoke up.
"It's possible to be in disagreement about something on one issue and still give a full throated argument in favor of that institution on another front,” Deal said.
The accusations come on the heels of a Pennsylvania grand jury report issued this past summer.
In response to that and Deal’s criticism, the Catholic diocese released a statement:
“We shared our files with the district attorney in 1999 and sat down and answered their questions. Following the Pennsylvania grand jury report more recently, we reached out to the district attorney in Nashville, state attorney general and us attorney in Nashville and we have offered to fully cooperate with any investigations they deem necessary.”
Deal doesn’t plan on backing down on the public dispute until changes are made with the investigation.
"I'm hoping that enough attention is brought to it to show that there is a different path forward that's going to bring justice to the survivors,” Deal said.
The deacon wants the state attorney general to get involved and investigate the case.
He said that may require action from the Tennessee General Assembly, which is why he’s meeting with a state representative on Wednesday.
The Nashville Catholic diocese is also encouraging anyone who knows of abuse happening to report it to authorities.
They also have a victim assistance program.
