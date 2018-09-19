One of Nashville’s largest Catholic churches is working to fight child sex abuse.
On Tuesday night St. Henry Catholic Church hosted a child abuse prevention training class.
The non-profit Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee taught parishoners about the warning signs of abuse, how to talk to children and what to do if they suspect abuse.
The pastor said in light of all the accusations coming out nationally, it was important for them to take action.
“When you become aware that there are dangers, you address them directly and honestly, and this is an opportunity to do that,” said Father Mark Beckman, pastor at St. Henry Catholic Church.
Experts said one of the best ways to prevent child sex abuse is to minimize any “one on one” interactions between a child and an adult that can’t be observed or interrupted.
