NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A lounge to hang out, but with cats.
The Catio in Donelson is a cat lounge and adoption center. The four-legged pets roam free inside the center and people can come in, play with them, and maybe even adopt them.
All of the cats and kittens have been rescued by its partners at the Nashville Cat Rescue.
Catio officials say each of its residents spends their days socializing with guests during kitty time and allows their personalities to blossom before finding their 'furever' homes.
News4's Big Joe on the Go introduced this popular place to us over a year ago and is catching up with them about what a difference a year has made.
To donate and learn more about the Catio, click here.
