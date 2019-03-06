NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - They call it a whaling scam, and one local car dealership almost took the bait.
Why is it called a whaling scam, you ask? Because the fake messages are more advanced than regular "phishing" scams and usually target higher-up officials.
In this case, it was the Beaman Auto Group that was targeted.
News4 got a hold of the email chain showing how a scammer attempted to get their hands on thousands of dollars in gift cards from the Beaman group.
Here's how the scam worked: a phony email with a bogus address was sent to a Beaman employee, made to appear as though it came from the company CEO, Lee Beaman.
It said, "Hello, I need you to complete a task for me discreetly. P.S.: I am in a meeting now and can't talk, so just reply back."
The Better Business Bureau says these scammers know exactly who to send the emails to.
"The whaling focus is to speak with an employee a few tiers down from the top, because you want to please your boss, right?" a spokesperson with the BBB said. "And so you're going to typically follow up and do what they ask."
The Beaman employee responded to the fake email saying, "Yes sir. What can I help with?"
The scammer emailed back saying they needed $2000 in Google gift cards for clients. However, they asked the employee to scratch the back of the cards and email pictures of the codes on the cards.
This raised some red flags. The employee then sent the email chain to his immediate boss and told him he didn't trust the email.
"No way Lee Beaman forwarded this!" his boss wrote back.
The BBB has a scam tracker online, which you can access here.
