Albert "Gunny" Ephram served in the military from 1959 to 1964.
He retired from the department of defense.
"I did one tour in Vietnam," said Ephram.
Then in 2016 Ephram got kicked out of his Madison apartment for being late on rent.
He's been homeless, ever since.
"It's very frustrating and disappointing," said Ephram.
Gunny isn't alone.
Right now there are 208 homeless veterans living in Nashville.
On October 1st the community launched a program called "90 in 90."
The goal was to house 90 veterans in 90 days, but it looks like they're not going to make it because as of November 12th they had only been able to house 22.
"We can do better. We can do better in Nashville. We can do better as a country," said Judith Tacket who is in charge of Nashville's Homeless Impact Division.
Tacket blames the lack of affordable housing and the lack of landlords willing to accept veterans housing vouchers.
Landlords don't have to.
They can make a lot more money charging other people thousands.
"I'm begging every landlord to please step up and work with us," said Tacket.
Tacket is now asking landlords to help people like Ephram.
"They really have done so much for this country," said Tacket.
"Just open up your heart and put yourself in my shoes," said Ephram.
Landlords willing to assist a veteran should call 615-252-6517 of 615-862-6417.
