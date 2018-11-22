NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville business wants to spread joy on this Thanksgiving holiday.
Donelson Cafe & Catering is opening its doors to anyone in the community who needs something to eat or is lonely.
You can also pick up food at the cafe and deliver it to a neighbor or someone in need, or maybe even a firefighter or police officer.
The cafe will be serving lunch to anyone who shows up until 3 p.m.
If you're interested in joining, head to the restaurant located at 108 Donelson Pike inside FiftyForward Donelson Station.
