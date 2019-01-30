NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Thirty-four organizations, both for-profit and nonprofit, are coming together to make sure that their businesses and other businesses around Nashville are sensory friendly.
These businesses are a part of what’s called the Inclusion Network of Nashville.
The Inclusion Network of Nashville (INN) works together to make sure that people with all kinds of disabilities, from Down syndrome to autism, can feel comfortable and included in their environment.
INN is the biggest group like this in the country and is led by Vanderbilt Kennedy Center TRIAD.
INN includes businesses like the Grand Ole Opry, the Nashville Predators and the Adventure Science Center.
News4 visited the Adventure Science Center, where they now are integrating sensory objects into their shows and activities to make the center inclusive. These objects include things like weighted blankets, noise cancelling headphones and even stuffed animals. For some shows, they even adjust the lighting so that others can take part.
If you want to learn more about how you can join the network or sensory friends events in Nashville, call 615-322-6027 or email lauren.weaver@vumc.org.
Williamson County is offering inclusive events as well. Williamson County Parks and Recreation will be hosting its first sensory-friendly performance of "Into the Woods Jr." on March 2. Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.