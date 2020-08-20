NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Businesses in Nashville are getting creative to stay afloat during the pandemic.
The most recent example is Tootsies getting a full-service restaurant license and they’re not the only ones taking a different approach.
News4 spoke with Javier Salado who opened his restaurant two and a half weeks ago. Some might call it risky during the pandemic. Salado sees promise.
“I think this is the best opportunity. Everyone has time at home right now. I think it's time to be creative,” Salado said.
Salado’s restaurant, Soy Cubano, doesn’t have a store front or signage. He shares a space with other businesses.
His business solely lives online and on social media. It only takes delivery and pickup orders.
"So we have to create that mental image of who we are in you. It's almost like a virtual restaurant,” Salado said.
Hospitality experts said people are simply looking for ways to stay in business. Rob Mortensen with Hospitality Nashville said that sometimes means adjusting with the times.
“So, I think you're going to see a lot of folks look at things differently and how they do things to serve kind of who we've become as a society,” Mortensen said.
Other businesses like Tootsies are now considered a full-service restaurant. That means 50% or more of their sales must come from food.
“I think the model is going to change and I think there's some things that are probably going to change for good,” Mortensen said.
For Salado, he’s embracing the change and focusing on what works.
“I don't know about the future, but at least for now, people still don't want to go out especially families, young families, older folks who still are very cautious about going out,” Salado said.
