NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – After the NFL announced who the Tennessee Titans will play on Saturday, downtown Nashville businesses prepare for one of their busiest weekends yet.

It will be a big weekend in Nashville as the Titans and Bengals face off, and local businesses are gearing up. Restaurants and bars expect the streets of Nashville to be packed as fans of both teams fill Music City.

Titans fan Charlie Lemoine said the energy is building a head of Saturday's playoff fame right here in Nashville. "It is exciting," Lemoine said. "You can feel the energy. We are really hoping to get to the Super Bowl."

Lemoine said he has tickets and plans to hit up restaurants and bars before and after the game. "Start drinking, get ready to go to the game and get my jersey on," Lemoine said.

That means big bucks for local spots like Mainstay near the stadium. Bartender Kevin Brown said they have been open about six years and expects this to be their busiest Saturday ever.

Brown, who is a Bengals fan himself, said he thinks a lot of Bengals fans even without tickets will travel here since Cincinnati isn't too far.

"Not only is the city of Nashville going to make money financially but so will the people of Nashville. We have had tornadoes and winter storms. We have taken a hit. Because of the Tennessee Titans and them having playoffs coming through here, that could change."

They're doubling up on staff and think they will hit their max capacity of 200 early as fans cheer on the Titans. Fans are also getting excited for a pep rally Friday night at Ole Smoky Moonshine. It will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.