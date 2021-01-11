NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way businesses operate. Many of them are now switching to online platforms to offer their products and services to comply with government regulations. 

Nashville is seeing the 5th highest increase in businesses moving online amid the pandemic. According to Lending Tree, more than 30% of local businesses  switched to virtual platforms last year.

1 in 4 local small business have had to switch totally from a physical building to strictly online. 

Some businesses have even changed what they’re providing, selling things they never thought they would. Much of it on the medial side, such as selling fashionable masks or offering new medical services in an era of Coronavirus. 

Some business owners say they have had a big success with online sales and may even make the online changes permanent in the future. 

