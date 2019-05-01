The NFL Draft was the biggest multi-day event ever in Nashville.
“Crowds exceeded our expectations, but certainly not a big surprise,” president of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation Butch Spyridon said.
An estimated 600,000 people packed Broadway for the three days of the Draft.
“It was crazy downtown,” private events planner for The Southern Steak and Oyster Eric Hartman said.
Hartman says even though the restaurant was a block from the big event it was pretty much business as usual.
“It was a different clientele, but we did normal business,” Hartman said. “We definitely over-prepared, but better over prepared than under."
Hartman says the Draft weekend customers will likely continue to benefit business even after the event is over.
“I had too many people telling me that they were coming back because they couldn't wait to try more foot,” Hartman said. “I think that was the big thing of it getting some exposure, and really bringing some people back to Nashville for another trip."
Nashville expects the economic impact from the Draft to be huge.
When Dallas hosted last year, they saw a $125 million economic impact with $75 million in direct spending.
“Nine and a quarter sales tax, two and a quarter goes to schools, seven percent goes to the state,” Spyridon said.
More will come from the hotel tax. Spyridon said about 90% of hotel rooms were booked and about 5,000 Airbnbs rented.
“Things were very well put together I felt like, the energy was awesome downtown,” Hartman said. “I think it was definitely a boost in exposure.”
The visitor spending numbers should be calculated by mid-May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.