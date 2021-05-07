NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Friday, multiple organizations in Nashville came together to paint the historic downtown buildings that were affected by the Christmas bombing.

More than 100 volunteers came together in cooperation with local artists to support the beautification of the buildings.

Many of the buildings impacted by the blast have blown-out windows covered with plywood while reconstruction continues. Volunteers and the artists are painting plywood as a way to bring color and optimism.

The painting will last until Saturday, May 8th at 3 p.m. Artists can we observed painting their murals at various locations surrounding 2nd avenue and Commerce St.

The Civic Design Center is collaborating with the Community Foundation of Middle of Tennessee, AkzoNobel, Hoover Paint, and LKQ Corporation to support the project. Local leaders and Mayor John Cooper were also in attendance to support the effort.