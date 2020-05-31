NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cleanup continues in downtown Nashville after Saturday night's protests.
Some business owners and employees told News 4 that they understand and support the protests, but wonder why their business was damaged during it.
The Stillery Manager Jim Stimson told News 4 he watched as protesters marched peacefully. Hours later, a group came through with bricks and other materials to break windows. He saw people looting from a hat store and setting merchandise on fire.
Stimson said he was helping his neighboring businesses clean glass and board walls on Sunday.
Lots of businesses have been closed because of COVID-19, so they’re already struggling financially. Now, Stimson said he’s worried about continuous curfews because of the protests.
"But when I have to close my business early every night because of this, I can’t give it my raises and still until I start making money," Stimson said. "I can’t hire more employees until we’re making money and this is going to hurt."
Stimson said a lot of the businesses saw this coming, but don’t feel like they were protected or supported by the mayor after Saturday night.
