NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville businesses are boarding up in perpetration for civil unrest after the polls close tonight.

News 4 has confirmed that Hustler Hollywood’s corporate office has mandated that all shops within downtown be boarded up.

The Underground also appears to have it's windows boarded up. 

We have crews checking out other locations across Nashville and we will update as we find them.

