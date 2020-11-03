NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A number of Nashville businesses boarded up their stores ahead of election night over fear of unrest following the results.
As the country holds its breath and the vote counting continues in key battleground states, things have been quiet so far in Nashville.
Metro Police dispatch told News4 there were no issues or concerns overnight as the election results came in.
Businesses like the PetSmart in Nashville West boarded up in case of any violence after the election results came out.
PetSmart appeared to be the only store in the Nashville West shopping center that had boarded up.
News4 also confirmed that Hustler Hollywood’s corporate office mandated that all shops within downtown be boarded up.
The Underground also appears to have it's windows boarded up.
