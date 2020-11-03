Hustler Hollywood boarded up its downtown Nashville locations in preparation for possible unrest related to the election.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A number of Nashville businesses boarded up their stores ahead of election night over fear of unrest following the results. 

As the country holds its breath and the vote counting continues in key battleground states, things have been quiet so far in Nashville. 

Metro Police dispatch told News4 there were no issues or concerns overnight as the election results came in. 

Businesses like the PetSmart in Nashville West boarded up in case of any violence after the election results came out. 

PetSmart appeared to be the only store in the Nashville West shopping center that had boarded up. 

Hollywood Hustler boarded up
 
Hustler Hollywood on Church Street in downtown Nashville has boarded up in case of protests tonight.
 

News4 also confirmed that Hustler Hollywood’s corporate office mandated that all shops within downtown be boarded up.

The Underground boarded up
 

The Underground on Broadway in downtown Nashville has boarded up in case of protests tonight.

 

The Underground also appears to have it's windows boarded up. 

