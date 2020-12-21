NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Sometimes a simple idea can pay off in a big way.
This is a story of a local business owner who came up with an idea to help all the breweries in our city after this tough year they've gone through.
His name is Big Daddy and he owns the very popular Daddy's Dogs restaurant on Centennial Boulevard.
He spoke with News4's Big Joe on the Go about his new item being sold, "Daddy's Beer Box - Holiday Edition."
The beer box includes 24 beers from 18 different breweries in Nashville.
Big Daddy says the sales are great and it's amazing to all come together and support one another.
To learn more about the "Daddy's Beer Box - Holiday Edition" click here.
